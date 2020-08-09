WINGER - New Album In The Works: "It's Really Just Depending Upon Our Schedules"

Guesting on 95.5 KLOS, Winger frontman Kip Winger revealed the band is working on a follow-up album to 2014's Better Days Comin'.

Kip: "Before the pandemic, Reb (Beach / guitars) came to Nashville and we wrote about four songs together, and then the pandemic happened, so we've been doing some file sharing. He's been actually planning on coming to Nashville sooner than later, and we'll sit down and keep trying to finish it. It's really just depending upon our schedules. We usually write in 10-day stretches; we'll be 10 days on, take a little break for 10 days. The good news is that the chemistry between Reb and I is as good as ever. Something special happens when we sit down. Reb is the kind of person, you can just put on a drum machine and he'll just write a cool riff. He's always been very inspired. And I like to arrange, so the partnership between us works really well, because what he can't do, I can, and what I can't do, he can."

Check out the interview below.