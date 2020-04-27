WINGER Release "Better Days Comin'" All-Star Version Featuring ALICE COOPER, KLAUS MEINE, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, ROBERT MASON And More (Video)

Winger frontman Kip Winger recently invited fans and friends to submit video footage of themselves singing the band's 2014 song "Better Days Comin'". Check out the end result below.

Guest Artists in order of appearance:

Chip Znuff - Enuff Znuff

Mark Farner - Grand Funk Railroad

Jeff Scott Soto - Sons Of Apollo

Tony Harnell - TNT

George Gakis

Mark Hudson

Miljenko Matijevic - Steelheart

Alice Cooper

Klaus Meine - Scorpions

Robert Mason - Warrant

Richie Kotzen - Winery Dogs

Terry Ilous - XYZ

Don Crash - H.E.A.T.

Alan Parsons - Alan Parsons Project

Danny Vaughn - Tyketto

Michael Starr - Steel Panther

Fiona Flanagan

Steve Postell - Immediate Family

Eddie Trunk

Cenk Eroglu

Steve Whiteman - KIX

Howie Simon - Nelson / Scrap Metal / Winger / Stryper

PJ Griffith - Rock Of Ages (Broadway)

Kenny Leckremo - H.E.A.T.