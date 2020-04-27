WINGER Release "Better Days Comin'" All-Star Version Featuring ALICE COOPER, KLAUS MEINE, JEFF SCOTT SOTO, ROBERT MASON And More (Video)
April 27, 2020, an hour ago
Winger frontman Kip Winger recently invited fans and friends to submit video footage of themselves singing the band's 2014 song "Better Days Comin'". Check out the end result below.
Guest Artists in order of appearance:
Chip Znuff - Enuff Znuff
Mark Farner - Grand Funk Railroad
Jeff Scott Soto - Sons Of Apollo
Tony Harnell - TNT
George Gakis
Mark Hudson
Miljenko Matijevic - Steelheart
Alice Cooper
Klaus Meine - Scorpions
Robert Mason - Warrant
Richie Kotzen - Winery Dogs
Terry Ilous - XYZ
Don Crash - H.E.A.T.
Alan Parsons - Alan Parsons Project
Danny Vaughn - Tyketto
Michael Starr - Steel Panther
Fiona Flanagan
Steve Postell - Immediate Family
Eddie Trunk
Cenk Eroglu
Steve Whiteman - KIX
Howie Simon - Nelson / Scrap Metal / Winger / Stryper
PJ Griffith - Rock Of Ages (Broadway)
Kenny Leckremo - H.E.A.T.