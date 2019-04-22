WINGER To Start Writing New Album In August

Winger is currently in the planning stages for the follow-up to their 2014 album, Better Days Comin'. Frontman Kip Winger provided a progress report to Daily Boom, an excerpt follows:

“Reb (Beach, guitarist) and I are going to start writing and we'll try to knock something out in August. He's out with Whitesnake now and I'm very busy, so we've got some time set aside in August for us to get together and try to do something. I don't know what we're going to do and I don't like to pre-plan it. I like to sit down with Reb and see what the mood of the day is. It's impossible for Reb and I not to sound like Winger because the combination of us is the sound of the band, no matter what song we do.” Learn more at this location.

In live news, Kip Winger's next solo show is May 2nd in Columbia, MD at Union Jack's. Access his complete tour schedule at WingerTheBand.com.