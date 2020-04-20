WINTER DELUGE Stream New Mini-Album Ahead Of Release Date

New Zealand black metallers Winter Deluge are streaming their new mini-album, Degradation Renewal, in its entirety ahead of the April 24th street date via Osmose Productions. Hear it now:

Hailing from Auckland, Winter Deluge was formed in 2005 by brothers Nathan and Aaron Baylis. The band soon established themselves within the Australasian underground with their 2006 demo Vehement Visions Of Nihilism and full-lengths As The Earth Fades Into Obscurity from 2012 and Devolution Decay in 2016.

Through lineup changes and successful live campaigns in New Zealand and Australia (alongside Angelcorpse, Aura Noir, Destroyer 666, Marduk, Nocturnal Graves, and Watain), the band has continued to evolve with an enhanced sound and directive. Indeed, Winter Deluge is the aural strike upon mankind...

Winter Deluge now presents their most violent and direct offering to date, fueled by a disdain of modern society and the self-destructive nature of the human race. Recorded and mixed by Raj Singarajah and Cam Sinclair (Bölzer, Diocletian, Heresiarch, Witchrist), the new EP Degradation Renewal is a vicious and triumphant black metal assault rooted in the second wave which incorporates elements from black / death and thrash metal.

Pre-order Degradation Renewal here. Cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"Mass Graves"

"Cold War"

"What We Leave Behind"

"Architects Of Extinction"

"Within The Remnants Of Humanity"