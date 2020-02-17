WINTERNIUS – Former NECRODEATH, SACRADIS Members Announce Debut Album Details

Winternius is the new and evil creature formed by ex-Necrodeath and ex-Sacradis members. Their upcoming debut album, Open The Portal, will be released March 1 via Black Tears Label.

This five-piece black metal combo plays an old-school sound in the vein of early Ancient, Immortal, Mayhem, and Bathory.

Tracklisting:

“Earthquake”

“Birds Of Destruction”

“Dead And Evil”

“Blood Bones Death”

“Open The Portal”

“Eternal Starlight”

“Infernal Oak”

“Knight Of Death And Life”

“Thunderfire”

“Eternal Starlight”:

Lineup:

Jason Ulfe (ex-Sacradis) – vocals

Roby Grinder – guitar

Alex Trivex – guitar

John KillerBob (ex-Necrodeath) – bass

Jaco Eligor – drums