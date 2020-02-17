WINTERNIUS – Former NECRODEATH, SACRADIS Members Announce Debut Album Details
February 17, 2020, 41 minutes ago
Winternius is the new and evil creature formed by ex-Necrodeath and ex-Sacradis members. Their upcoming debut album, Open The Portal, will be released March 1 via Black Tears Label.
This five-piece black metal combo plays an old-school sound in the vein of early Ancient, Immortal, Mayhem, and Bathory.
Tracklisting:
“Earthquake”
“Birds Of Destruction”
“Dead And Evil”
“Blood Bones Death”
“Open The Portal”
“Eternal Starlight”
“Infernal Oak”
“Knight Of Death And Life”
“Thunderfire”
“Eternal Starlight”:
Lineup:
Jason Ulfe (ex-Sacradis) – vocals
Roby Grinder – guitar
Alex Trivex – guitar
John KillerBob (ex-Necrodeath) – bass
Jaco Eligor – drums