WINTERNIUS – Former NECRODEATH, SACRADIS Members To Release Debut Single Friday
January 8, 2020, 2 hours ago
Out on January 10 is the first single by Winternius, the new and evil creature formed by ex-Necrodeath and ex-Sacradis members.
The single, chosen from the upcoming debut album produced by Tommy Talamanca at Nadir Music Studios, is entitled "Thunderfire" and will debut together with an accompanying lyric video.
More news soon to come.
Lineup:
Jason Ulfe (ex-Sacradis) – vocals
Roby Grinder – guitar
Alex Trivex – guitar
John KillerBob (ex-Necrodeath) – bass
Jaco Eligor – drum