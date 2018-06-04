WINTERSUN Announce North American Tour; NE OBLIVISCARIS, SARAH LONGFIELD To Support
Epic metallers Wintersun will return to North America this September for a headlining tour in support of their latest album, The Forest Seasons. Joining them are the Australian-progressive-extreme-metal- powerhouse Ne Obliviscaris and guitar prodigy Sarah Longfield.
Says the band: "United States of America and Canada! We are extremely excited to announce North American Forest Tour 2018!!! It's been a while since we last saw you guys during our successful North American tours in 2012 and 2013, which you guys made very special. Now we are finally coming back to play for you with a new killer show this September - October 2018! This tour will be an epic and a rare treat for our North American fans.
"We are also stoked to have two really strong supports with us on this tour: Ne Obliviscaris and Sarah Longfield. So join the party! Let's have some fun and let's rock together! Please share this news! Tickets will be available this Friday on June 8th. Make sure to check our Facebook on Friday and click the notifications ON, so you don't miss the tickets launch."
Dates:
September
14 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
15 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
17 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft
19 - Dallas, TX - GMB&G
20 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music Hall
22 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red
23 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan
24 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
26 - Seattle, WA - Club Sur Rocks
27 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theater
29 - Calgary, AB - Gateway
30 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite
October
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro
3 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theater
5 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
6 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
7 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
9 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
10 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda
12 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
13 - Worcester, MA - Palladium/Rock & Shock
14 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza