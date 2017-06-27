WINTERSUN - “Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” Guitar Play-Through

Finnish bashers, Wintersun, will release their new album, The Forest Seasons, on July 21st via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order via the band’s IndieGoGo page, and check out a new guitar playthrough video for the album’s opening track below. Watch a new guitar play-through for the song “Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” below:





Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I – The Dark Slumber

Part II – The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I – Haunting Darkness

Part II – The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III – Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV – Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:

The band recently commented on the new album: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall.”

Wintersun recently have announced that their new second guitarist is is 27-year old Asim Searah. Asim was born in Pakistan and moved to Finland at the age of 18 to pursue a career in music and has been playing in several bands and projects since then.

Says the band: “We've known him for a long time and we knew he is a great singer, but we didn't realize how talented and skillful guitar player he is. Asim was actually the first who sent us an audition video, which surprised us very positively. After the video auditions and two rounds of live auditions we realized he was exactly what we were looking for. He is very motivated and passionate with a good heavy metal attitude - a great guitar player and vocalist to improve the live sound of Wintersun even further!”

Asim comments: "It's an honour to be a part of a band that I have looked up to for many years. It's definitely a dream come true and I'm super excited to share the stage with Wintersun!"