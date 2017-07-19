WINTERSUN Discuss The Forest Seasons Album Artwork; Video
July 19, 2017, an hour ago
In the new video below, vocalist/guitarist Jari Mäenpää of Finnish bashers Wintersun discusses the artwork for the band’s new album, The Forest Seasons, out this Friday, July 21st, via Nuclear Blast.
Pre-order The Forest Seasons via the band’s IndieGoGo page.
Tracklisting:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”
Part I - The Dark Slumber
Part II - The Awakening
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”
Part I - Haunting Darkness
Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream
Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe
Part IV - Death
“Loneliness (Winter)”
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:
Formats trailer:
The band recently commented on the new album: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall.”