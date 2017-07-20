WINTERSUN Discuss The Forest Seasons Album Lyrics And Inspiration; Video
In the new video below, vocalist/guitarist Jari Mäenpää of Finnish bashers Wintersun discusses the lyrics and inspiration for the band’s new album, The Forest Seasons, out tomorrow, Friday, July 21st, via Nuclear Blast.
Jari discusses the artwork for The Forest Seasons below:
Tracklisting:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”
Part I - The Dark Slumber
Part II - The Awakening
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”
Part I - Haunting Darkness
Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream
Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe
Part IV - Death
“Loneliness (Winter)”
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:
“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:
Formats trailer:
The band recently commented on the new album: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall.”