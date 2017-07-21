WINTERSUN Launch “Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” Lyric Video

Finnish epic metallers Wintersun have finally released their third studio album The Forest Seasons, today (July 21st) via Nuclear Blast. Additionally, Wintersun live at Tuska 2013 is purchasable on vinyl as well. To mark this occasion, the band led by Jari Mäenpää has launched a lyric video for the album's opening track, “Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”.

Order The Forest Seasons via the band’s IndieGoGo page.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I - The Dark Slumber

Part II - The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I - Haunting Darkness

Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV - Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:

Formats trailer:

The band recently commented on the new album: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall.”