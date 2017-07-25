WINTERSUN Launch Two New Video Trailers For The Forest Seasons Album

Finnish epic metallers, Wintersun, have released two new video trailers in support of their third studio album, The Forest Seasons, out now via Nuclear Blast. In the clips below, band leader Jari Mäenpää discusses the band’s prog rock influences, as well as his biggest musical influences.

Order The Forest Seasons via the band’s IndieGoGo page.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”
Part I - The Dark Slumber
Part II - The Awakening
“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”
“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”
Part I - Haunting Darkness
Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream
Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe
Part IV - Death
“Loneliness (Winter)”

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” lyric video:

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:

Formats trailer:

