WINTERSUN Launch Two New Video Trailers For The Forest Seasons Album

Finnish epic metallers, Wintersun, have released two new video trailers in support of their third studio album, The Forest Seasons, out now via Nuclear Blast. In the clips below, band leader Jari Mäenpää discusses the band’s prog rock influences, as well as his biggest musical influences.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I - The Dark Slumber

Part II - The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I - Haunting Darkness

Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV - Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

