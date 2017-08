WINTERSUN Release “Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” Lyric Video

Finnish epic metallers Wintersun have announced that they'll be supporting Arch Enemy with Tributlation and Jinjer in early 2018 (find all dates below). Today it's time for the band to present the third lyric video from their brand new studio album, The Forest Seasons, out now via Nuclear Blast. Watch the clip for “Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” below.

Order The Forest Seasons at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I - The Dark Slumber

Part II - The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I - Haunting Darkness

Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV - Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” lyric video:

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” lyric video:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” lyric video:

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:

Tour dates with Arch Enemy, Tribulation are listed below.

January (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)

12 - Munich, Germany - Tonhalle

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA Longhorn

15 - Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex

17 - Milano, Italy - Alcatraz

18 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

22 - Toulouse, France - Le Bikini

23 - Paris, France - Bataclan

24 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

26 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

27 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit

31 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

February (with Wintersun, Tribulation, Jinjer)

1 - Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

2 - Stockholm, Sweden - Arenan

3 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Trädgarn

5 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

6 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

7 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage