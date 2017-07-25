WINTERSUN Release “The Forest Weeps (Summer)” Lyric Video

Finnish epic metallers Wintersun finally released their third studio album The Forest Seasons, last Friday through Nuclear Blast. Additionally, Wintersun live at Tuska 2013 is purchasable on vinyl as well. To give their fans another taster of this brand-new masterpiece, the band has launched a lyric video for “The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”.

Order The Forest Seasons via the band’s IndieGoGo page.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I - The Dark Slumber

Part II - The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I - Haunting Darkness

Part II - The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III - Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV - Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” lyric video:

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)” guitar playthrough:

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)” guitar playthrough:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)” guitar playthrough:

Formats trailer: