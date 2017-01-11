WINTERSUN Reveal New Album Title

Finnish bashers, Wintersun, have revealed that their upcoming third full-length album, coming this year via Nuclear Blast, will be titled The Forest Seasons. A message from the band follows:

“That's right folks, we'll leave you pondering a bit what this name means. Next week we'll release the album tracklist and everything will become very clear to you! Promise!”

About the new album, the band previously revealed: “This album will be something new and different, but equally great or perhaps even better in some ways. Over 53 minutes of solid Wintersun material (with no intro tracks) and with a killer concept!”

