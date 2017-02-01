WINTERSUN - The Forest Seasons Album Artwork Revealed

Finnish bashers Wintersun will release their new album The Forest Seasons later this year via Nuclear Blast. The band has revealed the album artwork.

“We're proud to show you guys our new, third full length album cover,” says the band. “The album cover was made in collaboration by Gyula Havancsák and Jari Mäenpää. It illustrates The Awakening of a mystical forest where the seasons are merging together. Our Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign will start on March 1st where you can order the new album directly from us with the highest quality!”

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I – The Dark Slumber

Part II – The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I – Haunting Darkness

Part II – The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III – Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV – Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

The band recently commented on the new album: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall.”