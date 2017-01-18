WINTERSUN – The Forest Seasons Tracklisting Revealed

Finnish bashers Wintersun will release their new album The Forest Seasons later this year via Nuclear Blast. The band has revealed the album’s tracklisting, which consists of four tracks, all over 12 minutes long.

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

“Part I – The Dark Slumber”

“Part II – The Awakening”

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

“Part I – Haunting Darkness”

“Part II – The Call Of The Dark Dream”

“Part III – Beyond The Infinite Universe”

“Part IV – Death”

“Loneliness (Winter)”

The band states on their official Facebook page: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn´t got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let´s just say it has a bit more darker tone overall...

“Next week you will know how we are releasing our new album so stay tuned for more details! Click those notifications ON in all our Facebook pages, you don't want to miss the important updates of our new album! (Because of Facebook algorithm reach limit).”