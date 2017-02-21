WINTERSUN’s The Forest Seasons Won’t Be Available On Spotify – “We Think Spotify Is Nice For The Consumer, But Unfortunately Not So Much For The Artist”

Finnish bashers Wintersun will release their new album The Forest Seasons later this year via Nuclear Blast and will launch a crowdfunding campaign on March 1st.

Wintersun has revealed the album will not be on the streaming service Spotify stating, “The Forest Seasons album won't be on Spotify or any other streaming services. At least not for a year of its release date. If you want the new album you can preorder it directly from us via INDIEGOGO and enjoy the true highest quality experience, which you will not get from anywhere else! And by supporting us you'll help us to deliver our future albums faster to you guys!

“Wintersun needs a massive change in order to survive and to make our planned future albums a reality as fast as possible, with the best production and with our true vision! We really need your help now more than ever!

“We think Spotify is nice for the consumer, but unfortunately not so much for the artist. We also want our fans to experience the new album with the highest quality possible that Spotify does not offer. If we succeed really well with our crowdfunding, we might put it on Spotify sooner. But first we'll have to see how the crowdfunding goes...”

Tracklisting:

“Awaken From The Dark Slumber (Spring)”

Part I – The Dark Slumber

Part II – The Awakening

“The Forest That Weeps (Summer)”

“Eternal Darkness (Autumn)”

Part I – Haunting Darkness

Part II – The Call Of The Dark Dream

Part III – Beyond The Infinite Universe

Part IV – Death

“Loneliness (Winter)”

The band recently commented on the new album: “Yes, you guessed it! This album is our version of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, but it hasn't got anything to do with Vivaldi musically or with classical music. It is 100% original and solid Wintersun material! It is something new and different. Let's just say it has a bit more darker tone overall.”