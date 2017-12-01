WISHBONE ASH To Release The Vintage Years (1970-1991) Limited Edition Deluxe 30 CD Box Set In April; Video Trailer

In April 2018, Madfish celebrate Wishbone Ash, one of Britain’s most enduring and best-loved rock acts, by releasing a comprehensive deluxe 30 CD box set, The Vintage Years. Loaded with rarities, memorabilia, a new interview and a lavish 156-page hardback book, a third of this new collection features previously unheard & unreleased material.

Following decades of being starved of unreleased material from the true vintage years from Wishbone Ash, fans will soon be able to enjoy the long-awaited, remastered anthology from this esteemed and influential band in its pure quality in both musical and printed content.

This box set is strictly limited to 2,500 copies and includes all 16 studio albums between 1970-1991, all of which feature bonus material including rare album outtakes, B-sides and 12 previously unreleased studio tracks. These are presented in mini-gatefold sleeves. Three of the 16 albums are currently out of print on CD (Nouveau Calls, Here to Hear & Strange Affair). The box set will feature brand new cover artwork designed by Colin Elgie, the original designer behind the award-winning Live Dates sleeve artwork.

There are 3 original live albums (Live Dates, Live Dates Volume Two & Live In Tokyo) and 8 previously unreleased live albums (on 11 discs) recorded between 1973 & 1980.

1. Portsmouth Guildhall 1973 (2CD) from the Wishbone Four / Live Dates tour

2. Southampton University 1973 from the Wishbone Four / Live Dates tour

3. Edinburgh Usher Hall 1976 from the New England tour

4. Marquee Club 1977 from the Front Page News tour

5. Newcastle City Hall 1977 from the Front Page News tour

6. Bournemouth Winter Gardens 1978 (2CD) from the No Smoke Without Fire tour

7. Guildford Civic Hall 1980 (2CD) from the Just Testing tour

8. Chelmsford Odeon 1980 from the Blowin' Free tour

All music has been remastered from the original multitrack and ¼ inch tapes, sourced from Martin Turner and Andy Powell's personal collections, and from the Universal Music and Atlantic archives.

Accompanying this thorough collection of repertoire is a 156-page coffee table hardback book written by Classic Rock's Dave Ling, which includes personal photos, rare posters and flyers and collector's memorabilia.

Fans lucky enough to purchase this set also receive:



• 36-page poster book covering the early years through to Here to Hear.

• Four reproductions of original posters for:

Christmas at the Palace Dec 1973

Live Dates European tour – Hamburg Musikhalle 1974

Europe 1975 tour

Front Page News tour – Empire Pool Wembley 1977

• A Facsimile MCA debut album promo pack.

• A 7-inch flexi disc for the single “Blind Eye”, the first of the 11 Japanese singles series

• Individually signed photos of each band member.

Talking about the release, founder member Martin Turner explains, “I looked after most of these tape recordings for decades, wondering when they would ever see the light of day and I am very glad that they will at last be available for everyone to hear. I wanted to mix the live performances myself, but being a busy chap and not famous for my speediness, we decided to give it all to the wonderful Pete Reynolds whom I believe has done a brilliant job of mixing and remastering a massive collection of work. It's almost like having one's whole musical life in one box. It certainly represents the most comprehensive Wishbone collection that I know of and I hope you enjoy it.”

Andy Powell agrees, “It's truly amazing to look back at the musically fertile 70s and 80s and wonder at the sheer amount of incredible creative output from our band. We had great roots and a really strong blue-print for success. I feel blessed to have played my part in it all and I'm truly thankful that it's set the course for my entire life and all the music that's followed, as the band continues to live on into the 21st century.”

Rarely is an anthology of this quality ever released… Wishbone Ash: The Vintage Years is so comprehensive and lovingly-compiled, with such beautiful and quality accompanying material … if ever there was a box set not to miss, this is it!