WITCH CASKET Announces Punishment EP

Southern California blackened death metal outfit Witch Casket have announced the release of their second studio effort entitled Punishment, as a follow-up to the band's first album Hatred Index, which was released earlier this year.

The Punishment EP was produced, engineered and mixed by the band's guitarist, Colin "Nylock" Cameron, and mastered by Maor Appelbaum of Maor Appelbaum Mastering. Performing on the album is guitarist Nylock, handling guitar, bass, drums, piano, keyboards, and orchestral arrangements. Vocals were performed by Drogoth, with additional guitar by Neal Tiemann.

The band also plans to release a music video for the title track to accompany the EP. Punishment has a release date of October 15th, with the music video preceding the EP by one week with a release date of October 8th.

Witch Casket was formed by ex-members of symphonic black metal band Sothis from Los Angeles, and guitarist Neal Tiemann. After over a decade of creating symphonic black metal, these musicians were looking to write more melodic death metal style songs, while still keeping the dark symphonic aspects from the previous band's style.

The Punishment cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"So It Goes"

"Punishment"

"Water"

"Spectres Of Misery"

Order your copy of Punishment now at this location.