WITCH CASKET Premiere “Punishment” Video

In anticipation of the release of their sophomore EP entitled Punishment, Southern California blackened death metal outfit Witch Casket have premiered music video for the title track from their upcoming album due out October 15th.

Vocalist Drogoth had this to say about the video:

"This was just one of those weird concepts that just popped into my head one evening, and I became obsessed with it and had to make it happen. Basically, I was listening to an oldies rock station, and I started thinking about what it would look like if a death metal band was featured on a British Pop Music TV Show. A lot of the art direction ideas came from the first appearance of The Beatles on The Ed Sullivan show in 1964. I used that as a visual target and put the rest together with my own ideas. I needed a period appropriate band to open the video to add contrast, so I elicited the help of my buddies from the Rockabilly band SoCal Rocket Dynamics to play the opening act. British actor Scott Butler is also a friend who I thought was perfect for the role of the Host. It was a really fun project and I sincerely enjoyed getting all of these incredibly talented artists together to make something cool!"

Witch Casket was formed by ex-members of symphonic black metal band Sothis from Los Angeles, and guitarist Neal Tiemann. After over a decade of creating symphonic black metal, these musicians were looking to write more melodic death metal style songs, while still keeping the dark symphonic aspects from the previous band's style.

The Punishment cover art and tracklisting are as follows:

"So It Goes"

"Punishment"

"Water"

"Spectres Of Misery"

"Punishment" video:

Order your copy of Punishment now at this location.