WITCH CASKET Release “Hatred Index” Video

Southern California progressive blackened death metal outfit Witch Casket has announced the release of their first music video. The video for "Hatred Index", the title track from their upcoming album is streaming below. The video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by Matt Eskew.





Lead vocalist Drogoth had this to say about the video:



"We wanted to do something fairly simple for our first video with footage of the band performing. This is to give people a look into how the band presents itself and what to expect when seeing the band performing in a live setting. The next video that's currently in production will be a much more cinematic endeavor."





The band's debut album Hatred Index will be released in late 2017. "Hatred Index" is the second song released by the band, following the release of a lyric video for the song "That Damn Devil" earlier this year.