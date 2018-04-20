WITCH CASKET – “The True Knot” Music Video Streaming

In anticipation of the release of their debut EP entitled Hatred Index, Southern California blackened death metal outfit Witch Casket have announced the release of the music video for "The True Knot", one of the tracks from their upcoming album due out April 27th. The video was filmed in Los Angeles and directed by the band's vocalist Drogoth.

Drogoth had this to say about the video:

"Since our first music video was mainly a ‘performance’ video, I wanted to do something more cinematic and story driven. The video finds the band members fleeing the city, being pursued by an unseen adversary, or perhaps being drawn to the outskirts by the call of a coven of powerful witches. The band is taken on a journey that serves as a sort of ‘origin story’, following them through a transformation from crestfallen reprobates to a stronger, more unified force. The video was shot on location in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as along the Angeles Crest Highway in the San Gabriel mountains."

The formation of Witch Casket began in 2013 when ex-Sothis guitarist Colin "Nylock" Cameron and guitarist Neal Tiemann started working on writing songs together in Nylock's Los Angeles studio. Once a majority of the songs had been written, ex-Sothis vocalist Adam "Drogoth" McCarthy was brought on to handle writing lyrics and recording vocals. Originally formed simply as a studio project, all musical instrumentation was composed and executed by both Nylock and Tiemann.

Witch Casket are poised to explode on the metal scene with a crushing brutality, a high-energy live show, and are ready to deliver to the masses their unique brand of melodic blackened death metal.

Tracklisting:

"Hatred Index"

"That Damn Devil"

"Dawn Everlasting"

"History Of Violence"

"The True Knot"

"The True Knot" video:

"That Damn Devil" lyric video:

"Hatred Index" video:

Album recording:

Nylock - Guitar, Bass, Drums, Piano Keyboards and Orchestral Arrangements

Drogoth - Vocals

Neal Tiemann - Guitar

Live lineup:

Nylock - Guitar

Drogoth - Vocals

Scathe - Guitar

Aramis Arredondo - Bass

Kaspars Lucey-Grinbergs - Drums