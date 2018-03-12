WITCH MOUNTAIN To Release New Self-Titled Album In May; "Burn You Down" Track Streaming

Witch Mountain return from their three-plus-year hiatus with a refreshed lineup (new singer Kayla Dixon and bass player Justin Brown join band stalwarts Rob Wong and Nate Carson) and a new album, Witch Mountain, out on May 25th via Svart Records.

“We’ve always been a patient band,” said founding member/drummer Nathan Carson. “Thanks to all of the touring Rob and I have done with Justin and Kayla over the last three years, we were able to make this album as a full-fledged, road-tested, family unit. Over twenty years, Witch Mountain has never peaked; each record and tour are better than the last. It was a tiny scene when we started, and even though it’s incredibly saturated now, own unique twist on Northwestern doom has continued to set us apart. I can’t wait to share the latest and greatest album with our fans.”

The five-song release features the aforementioned new singer, Kayla Dixon, who had large shoes to fill when Uta Plotkin announced she was moving on following the release of Mobile Of Angels.

Witch Mountain pre-orders and the band's North American tour dates will be announced soon.

Witch Mountain tracklisting:

"Midnight"

"Mechanical World"

"Burn You Down"

"Hellfire"

"Nighthawk"

"Burn You Down":

Burn You Down by Witch Mountain

(Photo - Whitey McConnaughy)