WITCHERY Debut Music Video For New Single “Of Blackened Wing”

Following up last year’s In His Infernal Majesty’s Service album, Swedish blackened thrash metallers, Witchery, have announced the release of their new album, I Am Legion, for November 10th via Century Media Records. Pre-order the new album here.

The band have launched a second single and video, for the track “Of Blackened Wing”. Check out a video by Martin Hultgren / Gryt Film below.

Guitarist Jensen checked in with the following comment about “Of Blackened Wing”: “’Of Blackened Wing’ is a song that perfectly combines both the old and new sounds of Witchery. It mixes the thrashing touch of old with the grittiness and rawness of new. It's one of my personal favourites on the I Am Legion album and it will definitely be a part of our set for our upcoming live shows."

As with the previous album, I Am Legion was created in the Witchery lineup consisting of Angus Norder (Vocals), Jensen (Guitar), Rickard Rimfält (Lead Guitar), Sharlee D’Angelo (Bass) and Chris Barkensjö (Drums). The album was also produced and mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at Dugout Studios (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) and comes packaged in powerful artwork by Andreas Diaz Pettersson, which can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Legion”

“True North”

“Welcome, Night”

“Of Blackened Wing”

“Dry Bones”

“Amun-Ra”

“Seraphic Terror”

“A Faustian Deal”

“An Unexpected Guest”

“Great Northern Plague”

“The Alchemist”

“Ragnarök”

“Apex Ghoul”

“True North” video:

Album trailer:

Live dates:

November

25 - Bogotá, Colombia - Festival del Diablo III

March

2-4 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Netherlands Death Fest

Lineup:

Angus Norder - Vocals

Jensen - Guitar

Rickard Rimfält - Lead Guitar

Sharlee D’Angelo - Bass

Chris Barkensjö - Drums

(Photo - Michaela Barkensjo/Sinners Art)