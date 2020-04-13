WITCHERY Invite Fan Input On Album #9

"In these times of 'together at home' events and what have you, let's see if we can be a bit interactive when (more or less) everyone is just hanging around at home," says Sweden's Witchery.

"Witchery album #9 is musically only lacking one or two songs before being done. Let's see if you have any good song title suggestions. We can't promise we will end up using any of the suggestions (you all know how quickly things like this can go off the rails...) but we are serious about the idea."

"If you also have a lyrical concept idea that goes with your suggestion/s, then put that in there too."

"And remember, inhibition kills creativity. No one would ever get anywhere if all ideas were shot down before they were even mentioned."

Fans can submit their suggestions via the official Witchery Facebook page.

Witchery's last album, I Am Legion, was released in 2017.

Witchery is:

Angus Norder - vocals

Jensen - guitars

Rickard Rimfält - guitars

Sharlee D'Angelo - bass

Chris Barkensjö - drums