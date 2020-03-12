WITCHERY Release Lyric Video For Remastered Track "The Storm"

Witchery have released a lyric video for "The Storm", from their remastered album Symphony For The Devil, which was originally released in 2001. Watch below:

On March 27, almost twenty years after their first release, it's time to re-introduce the classic heavy metal pieces Restless & Dead, Witchburner EP, Dead, Hot And Ready and Symphony For The Devil by Witchery, with remastered sound as well as reworked artworks and rare photos.

All albums feature the iconic artwork of Kristian “Necrolord” Wåhlin and contain detailed liner notes from band members as well as close fellows.

Witchery comment: “Ever miss the years when you used to roam the graveyard at midnight? Do you yearn for the years of the howling and do you think there just aren't any good storms lately? So do we...

"Twenty-Two years after we put out our first release, we finally get the chance to bring Restless & Dead and the other three Witchery albums out of the grave and back into the world of the living (and the undead) again. Rejoice and do the W!”

Check out the remastered version of “The Reaper”, taken from Restless & Dead, below, or on Spotify.

Restless & Dead, the 1998 released thrash/black/heavy metal piece from the depths of hell promises a large amount of thrashy guitar-riffs and merciless drums.

It is available in different formats such as a Ltd. 2CD digipak, black LP and as digital album. The Ltd. 2 CD digipak also features the entire Witchburner EP as well as two additional bonus tracks.

Dead, Hot And Ready is the second full-length studio album and combines the fast and intense thrash metal sounds from its predecessor with black metal influences. It is available in different formats such as a Ltd. digipak, black LP and as digital album.

The dark and wicked third album Symphony For The Devil initially celebrated its release in 2001. The malevolent and haunted atmosphere seamlessly ties in with the previous work of Witchery. It is available in different formats such as a Ltd. digipak, black LP and as digital album.

All records can be pre-ordered now:

- Restless & Dead

- Witchburner EP

- Dead, Hot And Ready

- Symphony For The Devil