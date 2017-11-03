WITCHERY Release New Single “Welcome, Night”; Lyric Video Streaming

Swedish blackened thrash metallers, Witchery, have launched a new single and lyric video for the track “Welcome. Night”, off their upcoming album I Am Legion, to be released on November 10th via Century Media Records.

The lyric video, produced by Cloud Music Typography, can be found below. Pre-order the album and stream the new single here.

Guitarist Jensen on “Welcome, Night”: "On I Am Legion we have tried a few things that Witchery never has done before. ‘Welcome, Night’, with its odd timing, atypical arrangement and with riffs that are meant to enhance the vocals/lyrics (and not the other way around as per usual) makes the song probably my favourite track on the album. I like how the lyrics turned out too. They might lead you to think about a certain infamous incident in history, but I chose to place it in "the year 1855" to distance the song from that, yet keeping it in the same Victorian setting. I got a question from a journalist if the lyrics somehow were about "the Devil's footprints" that happened that specific year. They're not connected, but I can recommend looking up that particular incident. Pretty interesting. Please enjoy the contribution of our two great friends - Nick Barker's spoken word and Mike Wead's solo - in the song as well!"

As with the previous album, I Am Legion was created in the Witchery lineup consisting of Angus Norder (Vocals), Jensen (Guitar), Rickard Rimfält (Lead Guitar), Sharlee D’Angelo (Bass) and Chris Barkensjö (Drums). The album was also produced and mixed by Daniel Bergstrand at Dugout Studios (Behemoth, In Flames, Meshuggah) and comes packaged in powerful artwork by Andreas Diaz Pettersson, which can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

“Legion”

“True North”

“Welcome, Night”

“Of Blackened Wing”

“Dry Bones”

“Amun-Ra”

“Seraphic Terror”

“A Faustian Deal”

“An Unexpected Guest”

“Great Northern Plague”

“The Alchemist”

“Ragnarök”

“Apex Ghoul”

“Of Blackened Wing” video:

“True North” video:

Album trailer:

Live dates:

November

25 - Bogotá, Colombia - Festival del Diablo III

March

2-4 - Tilburg, The Netherlands - Netherlands Death Fest

Lineup:

Angus Norder - Vocals

Jensen - Guitar

Rickard Rimfält - Lead Guitar

Sharlee D’Angelo - Bass

Chris Barkensjö - Drums

(Photo - Michaela Barkensjo/Sinners Art)