WITCHSKULL – The Vast Electric Dark Debut To Receive Vinyl Release

Adding to the excitement around the upcoming second album from Australia’s favorite throwback metallers Witchskull, boutique New York label STB Records is making a keen and welcome move: they’re re-issuing The Vast Electric Dark, the band’s thunderous old-school metal meets new-school doom debut.

The new edition features the same beautiful cover art as the original, pressed on reddish-black cloudy-haze vinyl and limited to just 250 copies worldwide. STB will have the new edition available just in time for all those finding new metal purpose in the band’s sophomore effort, Coven’s Will.

Widespread praise led to quick sales of Witchskull’s joint STB Records / Ripple Music debut, propelling the band’s recognition and culminating in their signing with legendary UK doom institution Rise Above Records.

With Rise Above releasing the much-anticipated new album on June 1st, STB Records is providing the ammunition to combat any inevitable fandom being written off as a ride on the bandwagon. The NWOBHM howls and headbanging riffs of The Vast Electric Dark will ensure no one ever forgets where this band began.

The "STB Saturday" preorder sale for the limited reissue of Witchskull's The Vast Electric Dark begins at noon EST on Saturday, June 2nd at this location.