WITCHSKULL To Release Coven's Will In June, New Song "Demon's Cage" Streaming Now

The riff hits. The adrenaline kicks in. The darkness erupts. All heavy metal hell breaks loose. The Coven is awake...

Witchskull will release Coven's Will on June 1st via Rise Above Records. Pre-order the album here. Today the first single "Demon's Cage" is streaming via the YouTube clip below.

The philosophy behind Witchskull's take on the essence of primeval heaviness is simple enough. Listen to the first few seconds of the Australian trio's brand new, second album Coven's Will and if the vibe doesn't instantly grab you by the balls and the synapses then maybe you walked in through the wrong door. Channeling the spirit of the metal gods and injecting every last moment of their rampaging anthems with a jolting dose of lysergic menace, Witchskull are the unstoppable real deal.

Formed in Canberra in 2014, Witchskull grabbed the attention of the hirsute, underground hordes with their first demo in 2015. The band's debut album, The Vast Electric Dark, emerged soon after to great acclaim: its thunderous, turbo-charged squall striking an instant, devilish chord with headbangers hungry for life-affirming riffs, a dash of grubby-fingered authenticity and lashings of supernatural venom. Honed and nurtured in sweaty practice rooms and on stages across the band's native Australia, the Witchskull sound has subsequently evolved, leading to Coven's Will: a sophomore outing that looks certain to thrust the three-piece to the upper echelons of the stoner world. Recorded at Studio G in Brooklyn, NYC, with producers Billy Anderson (Neurosis, Sleep, Buzzoven) and Jason Fuller (Blood Duster) and mixed at Jason's Goatsound Studio in Melbourne, Coven's Will has mutated into a snarling, muscular acid-metal monster.

Boasting eight, groove-driven slabs of infernal fury, Coven's Will pulls off the neat trick of sounding simultaneously timeless and timely, as the fundamental principles of our beloved genre are fed through the Australians' pitch-black prism and spat out in a shower of wild, hallucinatory devil blues.

A crazy-eyed howl of discontent from the sun-scorched wastelands of Australia, Coven's Will is a ferocious statement from a band that seem to be hitting their stride and gaining power by the hour. Newly signed to Lee Dorrian's revered Rise Above Records imprint, Witchskull have found the perfect home from which to spread their irresistible gospel of unholy heaviness. Hell's Gates have opened, the riffs are coming and the Coven compels you to surrender your soul...

Tracklisting:

"Raven"

"Son Of The Snake"

"Priestess"

"Breathing Blue Light"

"Demon Cage"

"Spyres"

"Lord Of The Void"

"The Empty Well"

