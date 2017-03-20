WITHERED Announce Live DVD Release

On April 21st, Atlanta's Withered will release a new live DVD. Titled Live In Torment, it features a Withered headlining performance filmed live at Atlanta's legendary Masquerade on August 26, 2011. The two-disc set includes a Blu-ray (Full 1080p-HD) version of the show, and a DVD copy as well. Bonus features include the band's full discography with an album medley and stats, and two play-through videos of the original demos for Grief Relic tracks "Distort, Engulf" and "Leathery Rind". Live In Torment is available for pre-order now at the Season Of Mist e-shop. A trailer can be seen below.

Tracklisting:

"Seek The Shrouded"

"The Progenitor’s Grasp"

"Extinguished With The Weary"

"…The Fated Breath"

"Purification Of Ignorance"

"Silent Grave"

"Among Sorrow"

Withered have added new dates to their forthcoming US tour. The band have announced off-day shows from their previously announced trek with Morbid Angel, Suffocation, and Revocation. Withered's complete live itinerary is as listed below.

May

23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

28 - Boston, MA - Brighton

29 - New York NY - The Gramercy Theater

31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Small’s

June

1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

2 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot

3 - Chicago, IL - The Metro

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

6 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic

7 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada

8 - Denver CO - Bluebird

9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep **

10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

13 - Portland, OR - Dame’s

15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse

18 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

19 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room **

20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee

21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine

22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls **

23 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues

24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

25 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

27 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues

** Withered, Revocation, Suffocation only