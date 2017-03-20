WITHERED Announce Live DVD Release
March 20, 2017, an hour ago
On April 21st, Atlanta's Withered will release a new live DVD. Titled Live In Torment, it features a Withered headlining performance filmed live at Atlanta's legendary Masquerade on August 26, 2011. The two-disc set includes a Blu-ray (Full 1080p-HD) version of the show, and a DVD copy as well. Bonus features include the band's full discography with an album medley and stats, and two play-through videos of the original demos for Grief Relic tracks "Distort, Engulf" and "Leathery Rind". Live In Torment is available for pre-order now at the Season Of Mist e-shop. A trailer can be seen below.
Tracklisting:
"Seek The Shrouded"
"The Progenitor’s Grasp"
"Extinguished With The Weary"
"…The Fated Breath"
"Purification Of Ignorance"
"Silent Grave"
"Among Sorrow"
Withered have added new dates to their forthcoming US tour. The band have announced off-day shows from their previously announced trek with Morbid Angel, Suffocation, and Revocation. Withered's complete live itinerary is as listed below.
May
23 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham
24 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
25 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
28 - Boston, MA - Brighton
29 - New York NY - The Gramercy Theater
31 - Pittsburgh, PA - Small’s
June
1 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
2 - Detroit, MI - The Crofoot
3 - Chicago, IL - The Metro
4 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
6 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic
7 - Lawrence, KS - Grenada
8 - Denver CO - Bluebird
9 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep **
10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
12 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven
13 - Portland, OR - Dame’s
15 - San Francisco, CA - The Social Hall
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent
17 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
18 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
19 - Flagstaff, AZ - Green Room **
20 - Phoenix, AZ - Marquee
21 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine
22 - El Paso, TX - Tricky Falls **
23 - Dallas, TX - House Of Blues
24 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall
25 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
27 - New Orleans, LA - House Of Blues
** Withered, Revocation, Suffocation only