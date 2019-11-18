WITHERED Release Lyric Video For New Song "Somnium Decay"
November 18, 2019, an hour ago
Tortured blackened death metal outfit, Withered, have released a lyric video for "Somnium Decay". The song was previously only available via a very limited edition flexi disc via Decibel Magazine, but is now digitally available via all streaming services.
Withered will be embarking on a European tour in January 2020 in support of label mates, Cannabis Corpse. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.
Withered comment: “It’s been nearly a decade and a half since we’ve left the shores of North America. Withered has decided it is time again to get face to face with our fans & friends in the old countries of Europe. We are excited to share this massive effort with our friends in Cannabis Corpse and help celebrate the release of their new album. We have a very special set list planned that will undoubtedly dose our audiences with surrealism and a true darkened longing with music that spans our entire catalog to date. I’m excitedly nervous to reconnect so intimately with my roots and with friends we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years. It promises to be an awakening we cannot wait to share with everyone.”
Dates:
January
3 - Aalst, Belgium - Cinema*
4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - DB's
5 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkey's
7 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000Fryd
8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega
9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus7
10 - Oslo, Norway - Vaterland
11 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B
12 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik
13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs
14 - Bratilava, Slovakia - Kulturak Klub
15 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
16 - Innsbruck, Austria - P.M.K.
17 - Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club
18 - Bolzano, Italy - Pippo Stage (no pre-sale tickets / walk up only)
19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk21
20 - Aachen, Germany @Musikbunker
21 - London, England - Boston Music Room
22 - Birmingham, England - Asylum2
23 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman's
24 - Bridgewater, England - The Cobblestones
25 - Leeds, England - Temple of Boom
* with Carnation