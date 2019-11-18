WITHERED Release Lyric Video For New Song "Somnium Decay"

Tortured blackened death metal outfit, Withered, have released a lyric video for "Somnium Decay". The song was previously only available via a very limited edition flexi disc via Decibel Magazine, but is now digitally available via all streaming services.

Withered will be embarking on a European tour in January 2020 in support of label mates, Cannabis Corpse. A full list of confirmed shows can be found below.

Withered comment: “It’s been nearly a decade and a half since we’ve left the shores of North America. Withered has decided it is time again to get face to face with our fans & friends in the old countries of Europe. We are excited to share this massive effort with our friends in Cannabis Corpse and help celebrate the release of their new album. We have a very special set list planned that will undoubtedly dose our audiences with surrealism and a true darkened longing with music that spans our entire catalog to date. I’m excitedly nervous to reconnect so intimately with my roots and with friends we haven’t seen in nearly 15 years. It promises to be an awakening we cannot wait to share with everyone.”

Dates:

January

3 - Aalst, Belgium - Cinema*

4 - Utrecht, Netherlands - DB's

5 - Bochum, Germany - Die Trompete

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Monkey's

7 - Aalborg, Denmark - 1000Fryd

8 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Vega

9 - Stockholm, Sweden - Hus7

10 - Oslo, Norway - Vaterland

11 - Malmo, Sweden - Plan B

12 - Dresden, Germany - Chemiefabrik

13 - Prague, Czech Republic - Underdogs

14 - Bratilava, Slovakia - Kulturak Klub

15 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

16 - Innsbruck, Austria - P.M.K.

17 - Bologna, Italy - Freakout Club

18 - Bolzano, Italy - Pippo Stage (no pre-sale tickets / walk up only)

19 - Zurich, Switzerland - Werk21

20 - Aachen, Germany @Musikbunker

21 - London, England - Boston Music Room

22 - Birmingham, England - Asylum2

23 - Edinburgh, Scotland - Bannerman's

24 - Bridgewater, England - The Cobblestones

25 - Leeds, England - Temple of Boom

* with Carnation