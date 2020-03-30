WITHERFALL Announce Exclusive Tempest Red Blend Wine; Band In The Studio Recording New Album

US dark melodic metal act, Witherfall, announce Tempest Red Blend wine. The band partnered up with one of their favorite California wineries, Carlie & Echo, to bring fans their very own limited edition red blend. The wine will be shipping starting May 1stand is available for purchase here.

"With the amount of red wine that various members of Witherfall consume on a daily basis, it is only fitting that we partnered up with one of our favorite California Wineries Charlie & Echo to introduce our very own Witherfall 'Tempest Red Blend'. Witherfall vocalist Joseph Michael met with Charlie & Echo chief Eric Van Drunen during an event and sampled some of the wines," states Witherfall about the announcement. "During these apocalyptic times, with everyone now shuttered inside, the best way we can think of to cope and escape the madness is to become comfortably numb with a nice bottle of 'Tempest Red Blend' accompanied by attractive company and your favorite Witherfall tracks spinning in the background."

"I was instantly in love with the dark variety of reds i sampled. They perfectly matched my palate. We spoke for a few months and finally we are able to bring you this collaboration," states Witherfall frontman Joseph Michael.

"We were thrilled when Witherfall approached us about teaming up on a wine, and we're really pleased with the Tempest Red Blend that we've created. A blend of Petite Sirah, Syrah, Nebbiolo and Zinfandel, it exudes depth, complexity and richness, while maintaining a melodic vibrancy. The wine was made completely naturally from a vineyard farmed using only organic methods, so there's an honesty to it that I think reflects the values of the music," states Charlie & Echo winemaker, Eric Van Drunen.

Witherfall is currently back in the studio working on their new album. Stay tuned for more details on the band's forthcoming third full-length album by following the band on socials.

Witherfall is:

Joseph Michael (Vocals/Guitar/Keyboards)

Jake Dreyer (Guitars)

Anthony Crawford (Bass)

Alex Nasla (Keyboards)

Bruno Valverde (Live Drums)