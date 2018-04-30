WITHERFALL Begin Recording New Album; November Release Expected

US epic metal shooting stars Witherfall will enter the studio to record their second album, entitled A Prelude To Sorrow, the successor of their debut album Nocturnes And Requiems.

The band comments: "Witherfall have finished writing and are deep into pre-production of our second LP. On May 15th Witherfall will head into the studio to self-produce our follow up to Nocturnes And Requiems. Tracking and engineering wizardry will be handled by JJ Crews at Boogie Tracks studios in Panama City. The compositions are both melodically violent and beautifully aggressive with a much darker tone than Nocturnes. More news to follow..."

Krisitan Wåhlin, who painted the hauntingly beautiful cover artwork for Nocturnes And Requiems, and who is known for his work for bands as King Diamond, Tiamat, Dissection and many others, is already working on the cover for A Prelude To Sorrow.

Witherfall’s second album is planned for a worldwide release on Century Media Records in early November.

Lineup (above, from left to right):

Joseph Michael - Vocals/Keyboards

Anthony Crawford - Bass

Steve Bolognese- Drums

Jake Dreyer - Guitars

Fili Bibiano - Guitar