WITHERFALL - Brothers Of Late Drummer ALAN SAGAN Spread His Ashes On Stage At 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise (Video)

US dark melodic metallers Witherfall were on board for the highly anticipated eighth edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise sails from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back, which ran from February 1st - 5th. In a very emotional gesture, the brothers of deceased drummer Adam Sagan spread his ashes on the stage during the band's first-ever live performance on the cruise. Check out the video below.

Sagan was Witherfall's original drummer, and he was replaced by the highly talented Steve Bolognese, who by strange coincidence replaced Sagan after his departure from the Canadian progressive power/death metal heroes, Into Eternity

Watch for more footage from 70000 Tons Of Metal in the coming days.

Adam Sagan, who also performed with White Empress, Circle II Circle and Into Eternity, lost his battle with blood cancer (T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma) in December 2016. He was only 36 years old. His bandmates, past and present, posted tributes and farewells to their fallen friend.

White Empress: "My friends, we have some very very sad news. Our drummer Adam Sagan has passed away today after battling with cancer for over a year. We are saddened beyond belief and no words can describe the feeling in the band right now. He was and still is an integral part of White Empress. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. He was a god on the drums and will always continue to be."

Into Eternity: "With heavy hearts we say farewell to our long time friend and bandmate Adam Sagan. We have lost another brother to the scourge of cancer. Adam was far to young but brave beyond his years. We will miss you Adam and we will never forget the countless stages we shared and miles we traveled. Our hearts go out to your brothers and to your family. May you finally have found peace."

Stu Block (Iced Earth, Into Eternity): "Got off stage tonight and found out horrible news of the passing of a close brother. R.I.P Adam Sagan. So many tears will fall but your memory will rise and live forever in our hearts and minds. My heart goes out to Nate Sagan and Gordo Sagan and the whole family. I love you very much my brother. You are dining with the gods in Valhalla now. See you when it is my time, brother!"

Steve Smyth (Testament, Nevermore): "Adam Sagan, first time I met you was when I was out with Nevermore on the Enemies Of Reality tour back in 2003 (though I'm convinced it was earlier than that!), great dude you were then, and always will I remember you as! Two years later, we toured together on This Godless Tour, and got to hang a bit more on that one. Always a kind word, always a positive attitude, ready to help if you could. The world has lost a good soul, I lost a good friend, and music has lost an awesome talent. Rest In Peace, until we meet again. My deepest condolences to your family and friends."

Bill Hudson (Circle II Circle): "I can't believe I'm typing this... but I just lost another close friend. I heard it earlier but refused to believe it until his brothers posted it: Adam Sagan has just lost his battle with cancer. I swear I talked to him two weeks ago he was okay! He was almost done with chemo.

We started playing together in 2008 and in 2012 he was hired as the drummer for Circle II Circle and we toured the entire world together, from Dubai to all of Europe to Sao Paulo and the U.S. There's more memories than I care to try and process right now. What the fuck. We lived together for a few months in 2009. Last we talked, he was ready to start playing again. I can't believe this is happening.

I'll leave you with one of my favorite memories: Him speaking Portuguese to the audience at our show in my hometown of Sao Paulo, Brazil in 2013. I'm gonna miss this guy..."

Sagan's brother, Nate, has also posted a message on Facebook:

"I want to thank everyone who helped support Adam Sagan and our family during his battle with cancer. Today his epic and relentless fight is coming to an end. Nobody has ever touched more people than my brother and he will be missed, but certainly not forgotten. Thank you all for the love and support. Stay strong, Adam would have wanted it that way."