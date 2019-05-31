WITHERFALL Discuss Influences In New Record Store Video

US dark melodic metal act Witherfall recently completed a successful first visit to Europe in March as support of Sonata Arctica’s Acoustic Adventures tour and at the legendary Keep it True festival 2019, where the group featuring Joseph Michael (Sanctuary) and Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth) performed an electric set. The band has released a video where they reveal more insights into their musical influences and more.

The band’s latest release is the widely acoustic Vintage – EP, which is available digitally as well as limited vinyl and CD editions.

Mixed and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris and again featuring artwork by Kristian Wåhlin, the Vintage EP is available to order now with Witherfall offering an exclusive green “Verdigris” vinyl limited to 200 copies alongside t-shirt bundles.

Black vinyl and the limited hand-numbered CD Digipak as well digital formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

Vintage Medley: "Vintage I", "Nobody Sleeps Here…", "Vintage II"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right" (Helloween cover)

"Ode To Despair" (acoustic)

"The Long Walk Home" (December)

"I Won't Back Down" (Tom Petty cover)

"Vintage" (album version)

"I Won't Back Down" video:

"Vintage" tribute video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)