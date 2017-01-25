WITHERFALL – Drummer Adam Sagan’s Last Interview Published

Based out of Los Angeles, CA, Witherfall is the collective brainchild of guitarist Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth, Kobra And The Lotus, White Wizzard), singer Joseph Michael (White Wizzard) and the late Adam Sagan (Circle II Circle, Into Eternity). Witherfall are set to release their debut, Nocturnes And Requiems, on February 10th. Below is an excerpt of the last interview with Sagan by Nataliez World:

What's the origin of the band’s name?

Adam Sagan: “We had a different name early on, and the band wasn't entirely on the same page in that regard. For legal reasons we actually had to drop it, which worked out perfectly in the end.”

Joseph Michael: “Yeah, Adam hated the original name... One night Jake and I were texting and passing back and forth names. Wither is one of my favorite words. I believe Jake added the Fall and I think it took a few days for me to embrace it. The name reflects the fact that life is very fragile and everything is in a constant state of Wither and falling.”

Jake Dreyer: “The other name was Midnight Silhouette, which Joseph and I liked but Adam hated it. Though someone else thought it was a good name before we did so we had to give it up. The last thing we wanted to do was start our project off with a cease and desist letter.”

Nocturnes And Requiems is dedicated to the life of Adam Sagan who passed on December 7th, 2016 during the final stages of production. The band collectively commented, "This, as we know, is the last piece of work that Adam contributed and played on. Adam’s talent, passion and personality is woven throughout every part of this record as he was easily 1/3 of the creative force. Nocturnes And Requiems was a name that Adam eerily came up with one evening when we were figuring out album titles would not have sounded the way it does now without his immense contribution on and off the drums. Adam, we love you and it's a tragedy that you were not able to see this release. You will always and forever be a member of Witherfall. Rest In Peace man."

Witherfall headed to Phoenix, AZ to self-produce their debut album, Nocturnes And Requiems, with engineer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, Brian "Head" Welch, MSG) in late 2014. The album was then sent on to New York City for mixing and mastering by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Hatebreed) at Planet Z. Resulting in eight masterfully executed tracks featuring the group's dynamic blend of darkened melodic and progressive metal.

Tracklisting:

“Portrait”

“What We Are Dying For”

“Act II”

“Sacrifice”

“The Great Awakening”

“End Of Time”

“Finale”

“Nobody Sleeps Here ”

“Nobody Sleeps Here” lyric video: