WITHERFALL Invite Fans To Choose Song For First Official Video

California-based Witherfall have checked in with the following update:

"Witherfall are in the process of choosing a director for our first music video! We thought we would get some insight from fans as to what song you consider to be the best choice for the first video. Cast your vote here.

Witherfall recently released their debut album, Nocturnes And Requiems. The album is available for purchase in digital, CD, or vinyl formats here. Vinyl colors include black and a commemorative Adam Sagan translucent (limited to 100 copies).

Vocalist Joseph Michael and guitarist Jake Dreyer recently sat down in front of the camera to give an inside look at Nocturnes And Requiems track-by-track, check it out below.

Nocturnes And Requiems was produced by the band and mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Queensryche, Sanctuary, Rob Zombie). The artwork was created by Kristian Wåhlin (King Diamond, Dissection, Bathory).

Tracklisting:

“Portrait”

“What We Are Dying For”

“Act II”

“Sacrifice”

“The Great Awakening”

“End Of Time”

“Finale”

“Nobody Sleeps Here”

Based out of Los Angeles, California, Witherfall is the collective brainchild of guitarist Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth, Kobra And The Lotus, White Wizzard), singer Joseph Michael (White Wizzard) and the late Adam Sagan (Circle II Circle, Into Eternity). The recording lineup is rounded out with the addition of acclaimed bassist Anthony Crawford (Allan Holdsworth, Virgil Donati).

Nocturnes And Requiems is dedicated to the life of Adam Sagan who passed on December 7, 2016 during the final stages of production. The band collectively commented, "This, as we know, is the last piece of work that Adam contributed and played on. Adam's talent, passion and personality is woven throughout every part of this record as he was easily 1/3 of the creative force. Nocturnes And Requiems was a name that Adam eerily came up with one evening when we were figuring out album titles would not have sounded the way it does now without his immense contribution on and off the drums. Adam, we love you and it's a tragedy that you were not able to see this release. You will always and forever be a member of Witherfall. Rest In Peace man."

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

“Nobody Sleeps Here”:

“End Of Time” lyric video:

“What We Are Dying For” guitar play-through video: