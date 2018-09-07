WITHERFALL – “Ode To Despair” Video Streaming

US dark melodic metal masters Witherfall will release the highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Nocturnes And Requiems on November 2nd. Now, the band is proud to reveal the first song from A Prelude To Sorrow.

“‘Ode To Despair” was the first composition that was completed for A Prelude To Sorrow so it only seems fitting to start off with this track. Its origin traces back to around 2016 when we were figuring out what to do with Sagan being sick and unable to perform. Fueled by red wine and only a glimmer of the sorrow that was to come ‘Ode’ took only one writing session to complete. The video was shot over the two month span that we were in the studio tracking A Prelude To Sorrow and watching the video brings you into the world we inhabited for what seems like an eternity... Special thanks to Don Adams and his masochistic tendencies and keen editor’s eye. Stay tuned for more...,” comments the band.

On A Prelude To Sorrow, main songwriters Joseph Michael (vocals, Sanctuary – live) and Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth) succeeded in perfectly combining the group’s technical proficiency with an appropriate eerie and somber atmosphere, manifesting also in Kristian Wåhlin’s majestic cover painting. For mix and mastering, Witherfall again worked with Chris “Zeuss” Harris (Sanctuary, Queensryche, Iced Earth) and “Ode To Despair” is just a mere glimpse at the depth and quality, the album holds within.

An album artwork trailer can be seen below.

The album will be released as Limited Edition Digipak, jewelcase CD (US only), gatefold 2LP plus poster and etching on Side D as well as digital album.

The following limited vinyl colors are available:

- 400x transparent blue vinyl - only available at www.witherfall.com/merch

- 200x clear vinyl - only available at Century Media's European store

All A Prelude To Sorrow pre-orders are available here.

A Prelude To Sorrow tracklisting:

"A Prelude To Sorrow"

"We Are Nothing"

"Moment Of Silence"

"Communion Of The Wicked"

"Maridian's Visitation"

"Shadows"

"Ode To Despair"

"The Call"

"Vintage"

"Epilogue"

"Ode To Despair" video:

Artwork trailer:

Witherfall lineup:

Jake Dreyer - Guitars

Joseph Michael - Vocals/Keyboards

Anthony Crawford - Bass

Fili Bibiano - Guitar

Steve Bolognese - Drums