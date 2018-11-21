WITHERFALL Premier "Vintage" Lyric Video; Band Confirmed For Germany's Keep It True Festival

After releasing their second studio album, A Prelude To Sorrow, on November 2nd via Century Media Records, US dark melodic metal act Witherfall presents a captivating and moving lyric video for the album’s epic "Vintage".

The band comments on the track: “'Vintage' is the most personal song Witherfall has ever written. The backstory for 'Vintage' occurred in November of 2015 while Joseph Michael, Jake Dreyer and Anthony Crawford were waiting for Adam Sagan to arrive in Los Angeles for the first photoshoot for Nocturnes And Requiems. Joseph was on his way to pick up Adam from LAX when we received a call from Sagan on his way to the airport, he was having severe stomach pains and would need to head to the emergency room instead. At first he thought he was having appendicitis, it turned out he had Lymphoma. He was scheduled for Chemo immediately and could not come to Los Angeles. This was the reason there is not one full band photo of Witherfall with Adam.

"To drown away their sorrows, Jake and Joseph headed over to a local Hollywood Wine Bar named Vintage. The bar having served its purpose is no longer there. There are three movements to this composition the last movement features our respective goodbyes to a fallen friend. Even if you did not know Adam Sagan this song should relate to anyone that has experienced the death of a loved one. Travel on my friend."

Carrying on in the spirit of their lost friend, Witherfall will travel the world to bring their tragic yet empowering songs to the masses and have now added Germany’s Keep It True festival to their growing 2019 schedule, which also includes an European Acoustic tour with Sonata Arctica and Californian gig with Ensiferum and Septic Flesh.

Tour dates:

November (with Kamelot)

28 - Tokyo, Japan - Tsutaya O-East

29 - Shinsaibashi, Japan - Club Quatro

January (with Ensiferum, Septic Flesh)

21 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater

March (with Sonata Arctica)

13 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteatret

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Södra Teatern

15 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Storan Teatern

16 - Hamburg, Germany - Fabrik

17 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

19 - London, England - Islington Assembly Hall

20 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

21 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

22 - Paris, France - Le Trabendo

23 - Lyon, France - Ninkasi Kao

24 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

26 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

27 - Nuremberg, Germany - Hirsch

28 - Prague, Czech Republic - Roxy

29 - Stuttgart, Germany - Im Wizemann (Club)

30 - Bochum, Germany - Christuskirche

April

26-27 - Germany - Keep It True XXII