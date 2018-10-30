WITHERFALL Release "Moment Of Silence" Playthrough Video

On November 2nd, US dark melodic metal masters Witherfall will release A Prelude To Sorrow, the follow-up to 2017’s Nocturnes And Requiems. A playthrough video for the track "Moment Of Silence" can be found below.

On A Prelude To Sorrow, main songwriters Joseph Michael (vocals, Sanctuary – live) and Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth) succeeded in perfectly combining the group’s technical proficiency with an appropriate eerie and somber atmosphere, manifesting also in Kristian Wåhlin’s majestic cover painting. For mix and mastering, Witherfall again worked with Chris “Zeuss” Harris (Sanctuary, Queensryche, Iced Earth) and “Ode To Despair” is just a mere glimpse at the depth and quality, the album holds within.

The album will be released as Limited Edition Digipak, jewelcase CD (US only), gatefold 2LP plus poster and etching on Side D as well as digital album.

The following limited vinyl colors are available:

- 400x transparent blue vinyl - only available at www.witherfall.com/merch

- 200x clear vinyl - only available at Century Media's European store

All A Prelude To Sorrow preorders are available here.

A Prelude To Sorrow tracklisting:

"A Prelude To Sorrow"

"We Are Nothing"

"Moment Of Silence"

"Communion Of The Wicked"

"Maridian's Visitation"

"Shadows"

"Ode To Despair"

"The Call"

"Vintage"

"Epilogue"

"Moment Of Silence" playthrough video:

"Moment Of Silence" video:

"Shadows" lyric video:

"Ode To Despair" video:

Artwork trailer:

Witherfall lineup:

Jake Dreyer - Guitars

Joseph Michael - Vocals/Keyboards

Anthony Crawford - Bass

Fili Bibiano - Guitar

Steve Bolognese - Drums