WITHERFALL Release Music Video For Cover Of HELLOWEEN's "A Tale That Wasn't Right"

US dark melodic metal act, Witherfall, recently started touring Europe as support of Sonata Arctica’s Acoustic Adventures tour. As a special release fitting this tour concept, Witherfall also recorded the widely acoustic Vintage EP, which will be released on March 22nd.

Today, they are releasing the third single from this EP, "A Tale That Wasn't Right", which was originally recorded by Helloween and released on the classic Keeper Of The Seven Keys Part I album in 1987. You can watch the full video, produced by Don Adams, below.

Witherfall comments: “Right after the band landed in the ill-fated Panama City FL to begin recording A Prelude To Sorrow the idea of doing an 80s power ballad was drunkenly pondered by the band. On one of Steve Bolognese' IPA benders he came up with Helloween’s 'A Tale That Wasn’t Right'. Though the band recorded the song during the APS sessions, the video was shot during the band’s recent tour of Japan as support for Kamelot. With Japanese tour manager Mia Steinhausen guiding our way, we were amazed and honored to be so welcomed by the fans and label(s) in Japan that we decided to create a little visual tribute as a gift to everyone who helped us out. Seen in the beginning is even a cameo by none other than Masa-Ito! Domo-Arigato.”

Mixed and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris and again featuring artwork by Kristian Wåhlin, the Vintage EP is available for pre-order now with Witherfall offering an exclusive green “Verdigris” vinyl limited to 200 copies alongside t-shirt bundles. The transparent-magenta “Vintage Pinot Noir” vinyl, limited to 100 copies, is already sold out from Century Media’s European Store.

Black vinyl and the limited hand-numbered CD Digipak as well digital formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

Vintage Medley: "Vintage I", "Nobody Sleeps Here…", "Vintage II"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right" (Helloween cover)

"Ode To Despair" (acoustic)

"The Long Walk Home" (December)

"I Won't Back Down" (Tom Petty cover)

"Vintage" (album version)

"I Won't Back Down" video:

"Vintage" tribute video:

(Photo - Stephanie Cabral)