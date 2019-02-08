WITHERFALL Release Official Video For Cover Of TOM PETTY Classic "I Won’t Back Down"

In November 2018, US dark melodic metal act Witherfall released their second studio album, A Prelude To Sorrow. Never resting on its laurels, the group led by the creative duo comprised of vocalist Joseph Michael (Sanctuary) and Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth) now announces the Vintage EP, with the CD, LP, and digital release to be available during the upcoming acoustic tour with Sonata Arctica and released via Century Media Records on March 22nd.

Witherfall reveals: “During the sessions for A Prelude To Sorrow, two cover songs were recorded that showed a different side of Witherfall, originally intended to be bonus tracks. A dark and somber version of Tom Petty’s 'I Won’t Back Down' with vocals recorded with Michael Wagener (Metallica, Skid Row) and an epic version of the Helloween classic 'A Tale That Wasn’t Right'. With the announcement of the Sonata Arctica Acoustic Adventures tour, it was decided to release these covers along with a few acoustic renditions of favorite Witherfall tracks.

"Along with new keyboardist Alex Nasla and session percussionist James “Timbali” Cornwell (Smokey Robinson, Earth Wind & Fire ), Joseph Michael, Jake Dreyer and Anthony Crawford retreated to Harmony Recording Studios in Hollywood, CA (Adele, Miley Cyrus) armed with acoustic guitars and bottles of wine to start working on acoustic arrangements for the tour. The sessions were fruitful and two acoustic versions of past Witherfall songs were recorded: a medley of 'Vintage' and 'Nobody Sleeps Here...' (originally on “Nocturnes and Requiems”) and an alternate arrangement of 'Ode to Despair'. Instead of keeping these as secrets and finally making the rare 'The Long Walk Home (December)' also available to an audience outside of Japan, the Vintage EP offers a collection of music that shows another dimension of the Witherfall sound.”

Check out the official video for the cover of "I Won't Back Down" below.

Mixed and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris and again featuring artwork by Kristian Wåhlin, Vintage will be released as strictly limited, hand-numbered CD digipak, on black and limited coloured vinyl as well as on all digital platforms.

Tracklisting:

Vintage Medley: "Vintage I", "Nobody Sleeps Here…", "Vintage II"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right" (Helloween cover)

"Ode To Despair" (acoustic)

"The Long Walk Home" (December)

"I Won't Back Down" (Tom Petty cover)

"Vintage" (album version)

Witherfall have kicked off the pre-sale for Vintage at www.witherfall.com/merch whereas the worldwide digital and physical pre-order via Century Media Records starts January 25th.

Furthermore, the Vintage EP also features new keyboardist Alex Nasla who will join Witherfall on the group's upcoming European tour kicking off March 13th in Oslo, Norway. An introductory clip can be viewed below: