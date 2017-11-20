WITHERFALL Release "The Great Awakening" Lyric Video

November 20, 2017, 41 minutes ago

US dark melodic metallers Witherall have released a lyric video for the track “The Great Awakening”, featured on their debut album Nocturnes And Requiems (out now). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Portrait”
“What We Are Dying For”
“Act II”
“Sacrifice”
“The Great Awakening”
“End Of Time”
“Finale”
“Nobody Sleeps Here”

“The Great Awakening” lyric video:

“Nobody Sleeps Here”:

“End Of Time” lyric video:

“What We Are Dying For” guitar play-through video:


 
Witherfall are currently writing new songs for the release of their second album, roughly scheduled for fall/winter 2018. Stay tuned for more info on the recording process and new live activities.
 
Lineup:

Joseph Michael - vocals
Jake Dreyer - guitars
Anthony Crawford - bass
Fili Bibiano - guitars
Steve Bolognese - drums

