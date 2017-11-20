WITHERFALL Release "The Great Awakening" Lyric Video

US dark melodic metallers Witherall have released a lyric video for the track “The Great Awakening”, featured on their debut album Nocturnes And Requiems (out now). Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

“Portrait”

“What We Are Dying For”

“Act II”

“Sacrifice”

“The Great Awakening”

“End Of Time”

“Finale”

“Nobody Sleeps Here”

“The Great Awakening” lyric video:

“Nobody Sleeps Here”:

“End Of Time” lyric video:

“What We Are Dying For” guitar play-through video:





Witherfall are currently writing new songs for the release of their second album, roughly scheduled for fall/winter 2018. Stay tuned for more info on the recording process and new live activities.



Lineup:

Joseph Michael - vocals

Jake Dreyer - guitars

Anthony Crawford - bass

Fili Bibiano - guitars

Steve Bolognese - drums