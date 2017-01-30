WITHERFALL Release Video Trailer For Upcoming Nocturnes And Requiems Album

Based out of Los Angeles, CA, Witherfall is the collective brainchild of guitarist Jake Dreyer (Iced Earth, Kobra And The Lotus, White Wizzard), singer Joseph Michael (White Wizzard) and the late Adam Sagan (Circle II Circle, Into Eternity). The recording lineup is rounded out with the addition of acclaimed Bassist Anthony Crawford (Allan Holdsworth, Virgil Donati).

Witherfall are set to release their debut, Nocturnes And Requiems, on February 10th. Pre-orders are available here.

A new album trailer, in which the band discuss the album title and the artwork by Kristian Wåhlin, can be found below.

Witherfall headed to Phoenix, AZ to self-produce their debut album, Nocturnes And Requiems, with engineer Ralph Patlan (Megadeth, Brian "Head" Welch, MSG) in late 2014. The album was then sent on to New York City for mixing and mastering by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Rob Zombie, Queensrÿche, Hatebreed) at Planet Z. Resulting in eight masterfully executed tracks featuring the group's dynamic blend of darkened melodic and progressive metal.

Nocturnes And Requiems is dedicated to the life of Adam Sagan who passed on December 7th, 2016 during the final stages of production. The band collectively commented, "This, as we know, is the last piece of work that Adam contributed and played on. Adam’s talent, passion and personality is woven throughout every part of this record as he was easily 1/3 of the creative force. Nocturnes And Requiems was a name that Adam eerily came up with one evening when we were figuring out album titles would not have sounded the way it does now without his immense contribution on and off the drums. Adam, we love you and it's a tragedy that you were not able to see this release. You will always and forever be a member of Witherfall. Rest In Peace man."

Tracklisting:

“Portrait”

“What We Are Dying For”

“Act II”

“Sacrifice”

“The Great Awakening”

“End Of Time”

“Finale”

“Nobody Sleeps Here ”

