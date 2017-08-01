WITHERFALL Signs Worldwide Deal With Century Media Records

US epic progressive metal rising force, Witherfall, have signed a worldwide deal with Century Media. Witherfall, who seem to have come out of nowhere in late 2016, have stirred up the international scene with their unique approach of combining epic metal with dark heavy metal and complex yet catchy progressive metal to style that reminds of early Crimson Glory, the Conspiracy/The Eye era of King Diamond and the great achievements of bands like Nevermore, Fates Warning and Queensrӱche.

Witherfall comment on the signing: “We are very honoured to be a part of the Century Media legacy. The roster of acts they have worked with speaks volumes about the pride they take in bringing original and engaging music to metal fans around the globe. Witherfall promises to deliver on the Century Media slogan of "Quality in Metal".”

Witherfall recently self-released their debut album, Nocturnes And Requiems. The album is available for purchase in digital, CD, or vinyl formats here. Vinyl colors include black and a commemorative Adam Sagan translucent (limited to 100 copies).

Nocturnes And Requiems was produced by the band and mixed by Chris "Zeuss" Harris (Queensryche, Sanctuary, Rob Zombie). The artwork was created by Kristian Wåhlin (King Diamond, Dissection, Bathory).

Tracklisting:

“Portrait”

“What We Are Dying For”

“Act II”

“Sacrifice”

“The Great Awakening”

“End Of Time”

“Finale”

“Nobody Sleeps Here”

“Nobody Sleeps Here”:

“End Of Time” lyric video:

“What We Are Dying For” guitar play-through video: