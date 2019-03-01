WITHERFALL Streaming Acoustic Rendition Of "Ode To Despair"; Audio

US dark melodic metal act, Witherfall, has released an alternate arrangement of “Ode To Despair”. The original recording can be found on the band's latest album, A Prelude To Sorrow, and is now going to be released as an acoustic version on the Vintage EP, which will be out on March 22nd and available during the group's upcoming European tour.

Says the band: “Being invited as special guests on Sonata Arctica's Acoustic Adventures tour we knew we had to re-imagine some of our songs to realize the vibe of the tour. Our partners at Century Media came up with a brilliant idea of recording a few of these and including them on the upcoming Vintage EP. Being our most successful single to date 'Ode To Despair' was the first one thought of. The track was recorded in a split session bookending a tour of Japan with Kamelot. Vocals and guitars were literally followed by a 5am flight to the Far East, then after the tour we headed straight from the airport to the studio. This is also the first song to incorporate new keyboardist; Alex Nasla. We also had the privilege of working with James "Timbali" Cornwell (Earth Wind & Fire, Janet Jackson) who provided the percussion that really makes this track standout.”

Mixed and mastered by Christopher “Zeuss” Harris and again featuring artwork by Kristian Wåhlin, the Vintage EP is available for pre-order now with Witherfall offering an exclusive green “Verdigris” vinyl limited to 200 copies alongside t-shirt bundles. The transparent-magenta “Vintage Pinot Noir” vinyl, limited to 100 copies, is already sold out from Century Media’s European Store.

Black vinyl and the limited hand-numbered CD Digipak as well digital formats are available here.

Tracklisting:

Vintage Medley: "Vintage I", "Nobody Sleeps Here…", "Vintage II"

"A Tale That Wasn't Right" (Helloween cover)

"Ode To Despair" (acoustic)

"The Long Walk Home" (December)

"I Won't Back Down" (Tom Petty cover)

"Vintage" (album version)

"I Won't Back Down" video:

"Vintage" tribute video: