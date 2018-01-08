WITHERFALL To Perform First Ever Live Show On 70000 Tons Of Metal Cruise

US dark melodic metallers, Witherfall have completed their lineup for live activities. After the tragic demise of founding member Adam Sagan, who passed away right before Witherfall’s debut album, Nocturnes And Requiems, was ready for release, Witherfall have taken a well-deserved break of some few months for drumming auditions, finding a replacement for Adam in the highly talented Steve Bolognese, who by strange coincidence replaced Adam Sagan after his departure from the Canadian progressive power/death metal heroes, Into Eternity.

The band has issued the following update:

"So, Witherfall not being a band to do anything conventional, we proudly announce our first show. In international waters no less. This will be the band's first show and the first time fans will get to see this lineup in the flesh. Just under one month before we embark on this journey... will you be with us as we make our way to #GrandTurk, our Caribbean "I"sland Dream Destination?"

The highly anticipated eighth edition of the 70000 Tons Of Metal cruise sails from Miami / Fort Lauderdale, FL to Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos Islands and back on February 1st - 5th, 2018. Newly added to the performance lineup are Exhumed and Sirenia.

Every band on board 70000 Tons Of Metal plays twice: Aborted, Aeternam, Alestorm, Amberian Dawn, Battle Beast, Benediction, Benighted, Beyond Creation, Cannibal Corpse, Dark Tranquillity, Die Apokalyptischen Reiter, Enslaved, Evergrey, Exciter, Exhumed, Freedom Call, Goatwhore, Gyze, In Extremo, Insomnium, Korpiklaani, Kreator, Masterplan, Metal Church, Meshuggah, Naglfar, Necrophobic, Obscura, October Tide, Primal Fear, Rhapsody, Sabaton, Samael, Septicflesh, Sepultura, Sinister, Sirenia, Sonata Arctica, Swallow The Sun, Threshold, Witchery, Wolfchant, Wolfheart, and Voivod.

Ticket prices for the 2018 cruise start at USD 766.00 plus taxes and fees per person and include on board accommodation, access to all shows, meals, room service as well as port and service charges. Everyone on board is a VIP, and most importantly the bars on the ship never close!

“Every year I book a very diverse lineup trying to cover all sub-genres of heavy metal," says Andy Piller, The Skipper of 70000 Tons Of Metal. "The only thing that's even more diverse are our Survivors. Last year we welcomed metalheads from 74 (seventy-four!) different nations on board, making 70000 Tons Of Metal truly feel like the United Nations of Heavy Metal... at sea! Just imagine having people from all over the globe on the same ship. Origin, race, language, religion, lifestyle, all of that does not matter anymore. You can feel the vibe on board that everyone is equal. That's what makes me most proud about 70000 Tons Of Metal."

Witherfall's Nocturnes And Requiems in available now. For the vinyl collectors, it is available in the following colours:

Black vinyl: unlimited

- Golden vinyl: limited to 100 copies, exclusively offered at CM Distro Europe - Last copies

- Dark green vinyl: limited to 200 copies, available at various online mailorder stores



