WITHERING SURFACE Set To Release Comeback Album in 2020

Danish melodic death metal band Withering Surface is back in action. The new lineup includes: Jesper Kvist (bass), Michael H. Andersen (vocals), Allan Tvedebrink (guitars), Jakob Møller Gundel (drums), Marcel Lysgaard Lech (guitars) and Morten Lybecker (keys).

The upcoming comeback album, Meet Your Maker, will be released in Spring 2020. Fredrik Nordström at Studio Fredman is mixing the album, and Niklas Sundin (Arch Enemy, Dark Tranquillity, In Flames) is handling the artwork. Expect a non-compromising melodic death metal record.

Withering Surface released four studio albums during the first incarnation of the band, between 1993 and 2004, having later played a farewell concert in 2005. They were one of the first melodic death metal bands in Denmark. Their bassist, Kaspar Boye Larsen, then catapulted to worldwide success with his other band, Volbeat.

(Photo by Jakob Muxoll)