WITHIN DESTRUCTION Sign To Unique Leader Records; Premiere “Self Hatred” Video

Unique Leader has announced the addition of Slovenian true slam act Within Destruction to their ever expanding roster.

The group will be reissuing their absolutely savage 2018 release Deathwish worldwide on October 12th.

Featuring Within Destruction’s most inspired and relentlessly brutal songwriting, jaw dropping artwork, and a devastating mix by Will Putney (Thy Art Is Murder, Fit For An Autopsy) Deathwish is not only an excellent follow up to their 2016 debut Void, but it is set to become a modern death metal classic.

The band has also premiered a new music video today for their track "Self Hatred".

Preorders:

U.S.

U.K. / EU

Tracklisting:

“External Interference”

“DEATHWISH”

“False Revelation”

“Extinction”

“Torture Ritual”

“Human Defect”

“Downfall Of Humanity”

“Darkness Swallows Life”

“Self Hatred”

“Death Awaits Us All”

“HMR45”

“Self Hatred” video: